Penalty slapped on two textile showrooms in city

Two textile retailers in the city were slapped with a penalty of ₹10,000 each for using plastic and non-woven carry bags in violation of the government ban on such items.

The inspections were carried out by a team comprising Snehil Kumar Singh, Sub Collector, officials of the State Pollution Control Board and Health wing of the Kochi Corporation on Wednesday. Two textile showrooms in the city were found using plastic and non-woven carry bags, according to the officials.

A Government Order dated January 27 had clarified that both branded and non-branded compostable alternatives/substitutes are banned for items that include carry bags, irrespective of thickness, made of plastic, sheets made of plastic for single-use spread on tables at function venues, spread on plates while serving food, plates, cups, and decorative materials made of styrofoam or thermocol, and single-use utensils like cups, plates, dishes, spoons, forks, straw, and stirrer made of plastic.