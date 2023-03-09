Penal aspect of Brahmapuram blaze adds to worries of Kochi Corporation

March 09, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The penal part of the Brahmapuram fire is adding to the financial worries of the Kochi Corporation as the civic body will be held liable for environmental and health damage caused by the incident.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will shortly constitute a damage assessment committee, which will look into the environment and public health damage caused by the incident. The panel, which will have on board two health experts, engineers of the board, and fire and safety experts, will meet all those who have been hit by the smoke. The loss of livelihood options, healthcare expenses, and the loss caused to the environment will be assessed in detail. The civic body will be ordered to pay compensation by applying the polluter pays legal principle, said A.B. Pradeep Kumar, PCB Chairman.

Incidentally, the board had slapped a ₹1.8 crore fine on the civic body last week for its failure to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 with regard to the March 2 blaze.

The new panel will be given two months to file a report. All those who were forced to take medical help following the fire and smoke and those who lost their livelihood options will be individually met by the panel. The lowered air quality indices following the accident will also be considered, said Mr. Pradeep Kumar.

The board had earlier pulled up the civic body for its failure to carry out the bioremediation of the legacy waste, which, according to the agency, led to the fire. Despite several directions, the corporation had failed to take preventive measures, it said.

Meanwhile, a revised order appointing a high-level committee to probe the reasons for the fire was issued on Thursday. There was some confusion regarding the order issued earlier, which was subsequently rectified, sources said.

The panel has A. Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, PCB Chairman, and an expert nominated by the Director-General of Department of Fire and Rescue Services as its members. It has been asked to look into the reasons for the recurrent fire and steps taken to avert it.