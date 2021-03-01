Pedestrian dies in accident at Kundannoor

Kochi

01 March 2021 02:14 IST

A pedestrian who was walking along the service road on the southern side of Kundannoor Junction was fatally knocked down by a pick-up van after its driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, on Sunday.

The Maradu police identified the deceased as Jomon, 40, of Ollukkara, Thrissur, who was the driver of a water tanker supplying water to a luxury hotel at Kundannoor. The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

The shoddy condition of the service road beside the Kundannoor flyover has been causing accidents and traffic snarls.

