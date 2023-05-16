ADVERTISEMENT

Pearl spot seeds to be made available to farmers

May 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has joined hands with the Kerala Agro Industries Corporation to make quality pearl spot ( karimeen) seeds available to fish farmers in the district.

The seeds, produced by Karumaloor Karimeen Seed Production Farmers’ Group under KVK guidance, are available in bags of 50 each. They are priced at ₹345 for fingerlings sized between 2 cm and 3 cm and ₹575 for those between 4 cm and 5 cm. Orders for more than 20 bags will be delivered to farmers anywhere in the district, said a press release here.

The seeds are also available for purchase at the KAICO sales counter at Athani near Angamaly on the first Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. on advanced booking. To place an order, call 0484-2474267 or 85477-21150.

Related Topics

aquaculture

