Pearl spot production gets a boost

Kochi

19 June 2020 23:54 IST

MPEDA develops facilities for commercial-scale breeding

The production of Karimeen or pearl spot fish has got a major boost with the Multispecies Aquaculture Complex (MAC) of MPEDA at Vallarpadam developing facilities for its commercial-scale breeding and seed production.

MPEDA Chairman K.S. Srinivas said the commercial production would enable farmers to get good quality seeds throughout the year.

Advertising

Advertising