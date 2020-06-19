Kochi

Pearl spot production gets a boost

Special Correspondent Kochi 19 June 2020 23:54 IST
MPEDA develops facilities for commercial-scale breeding

The production of Karimeen or pearl spot fish has got a major boost with the Multispecies Aquaculture Complex (MAC) of MPEDA at Vallarpadam developing facilities for its commercial-scale breeding and seed production.

MPEDA Chairman K.S. Srinivas said the commercial production would enable farmers to get good quality seeds throughout the year.

