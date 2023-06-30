PDP office-bearer detained on charge of stalking lady reporter

June 30, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kadavanthra police have taken into custody People’s Democratic Party State general secretary Nissar Methar on charge of stalking and sending messages with sexual overtures to a woman television channel reporter since the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said Nissar’s arrest was imminent after receiving evidence of his messages and calls.

A first information report (FIR) registered by the police on Thursday booked him under IPC Sections 354A (i)(iv) (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (1)(i) (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman), and Section 120 (o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger).

The accused was put in charge by the party for liaising with media persons to update the health status of party chief Abdul Nasar Maudany who remains admitted in a private hospital in the city. The petitioner had contacted him for getting a news update about Maudany’s health and the accused allegedly exploited this.

According to the FIR, the accused copied the profile picture of the reporter and sent it to her over WhatsApp with a voyeuristic message on Wednesday at 2.35 a.m. Following this, the petitioner in no uncertain terms asked him to stop sending her such explicit messages. However, the accused ignored that warning and rang up the petitioner and indulged in chat of a similar nature at 5.23 a.m., the FIR said.

