PCB yet to recover compensation from Kochi Corporation for non-compliance with waste management rules

Notice asking civic body to remit ₹14.92 crore was issued in January 2021

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 17, 2022 20:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has not yet been able to recover environment compensation of ₹14.92 crore from the Kochi Corporation “for its failure to comply with norms under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016” despite repeated directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

An assessment of reports submitted by the board before the Southern Bench of the NGT in the case related to serious gaps in waste management at the dumping yard of the Corporation at Brahmapuram had revealed the delay in recovering environment compensation. The notice asking the Corporation to remit ₹14.92 crore was issued in January 2021.

In the report submitted on September 6, the Chief Environmental Engineer at the Ernakulam regional office of the PCB said the Corporation had obtained a Kerala High Court stay on the notice for recovering environment compensation. The board had filed a writ petition against the Corporation’s plea before the High Court. A senior PCB official in Thiruvananthapuram said the stay had not yet been vacated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The report had pointed out that a show-cause notice had been issued to the Corporation Secretary in March 2021, asking why action, including prosecution measures, should not be taken for repeated violations at Brahmapuram and fire incidents caused by the piling up of old waste at the site. The board admitted that it had not yet initiated prosecution measures against the Corporation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The NGT’s Principal Bench in New Delhi had said in February 2020 that the “non-compliance with rules related to waste disposal results in damage to the environment and public health. Any failure needs to be visited with assessment and recovery of compensation for such damage from persons responsible for such failure.” It had earlier warned that the Chairman and Member Secretary of the PCB would be held liable for failure to initiate prosecution and recover compensation from erring local bodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app