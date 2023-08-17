PCB yet to ascertain source of discolouration of Edayattuchal near Edayar industrial area

August 17, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - KOCHI

A suspected case of industrial pollution has resulted in the discolouration of the Edayattuchal paddy field near the Edayar industrial area.

The change in colour was detected by farmers on August 8. It came as a shock to them as they were getting ready for sowing seeds in October. They reported the discolouration to officials of the Environment Surveillance Centre at Eloor. Elected representatives of Alangad block panchayat had also protested at the centre demanding action against those responsible for the discolouration. A red colour was visible across a major portion of the paddy field.

Farmers suspected that industrial pollution would have caused the colour change. A senior official of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) said samples had been taken for testing at its central lab in Ernakulam. “We had also checked whether there was any discharge from the nearby drains into the paddy field. The collective of farmers had sown Mundakan crop in around 220 acres out of the total 300-acre paddy field over the last two years. Farmers had harvested around 350 tonnes of Mundakan last year,” the official added.

The Irrigation department had earlier closed an unauthorised outlet into the pipeline connecting the Periyar and Edayattuchal. Effluents that were black in colour were detected from the illegal source of the pipeline. The pollution of the paddy field had also come under the lens of the National Green Tribunal, which had recommended implementation of an action plan to rejuvenate the field. The State Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management appointed by the tribunal had reported about the possible illegal outlets into the pipeline connecting the river and Edayattuchal.