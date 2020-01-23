PCB warns of action against polluting units

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has warned all industrial units along the Eloor-Edayar industrial belt against discharging treated or untreated effluents into the Periyar River.

“These managements will face stringent action as per norms under the Environment Act and the Water Act for polluting the river,” said a senior official of the board.

The move comes in the wake of fish kill reported in Muttarpuzha near Manjummel on Saturday. The warning was issued considering the fact that dumping of effluents would severely affect the ecological status of the river, especially after water flow was found decreasing.

PCB officials said fine would be imposed on industrial units found discharging treated or untreated effluents into the river, as part of recovering environment compensation.

It has also cautioned local bodies along the river to complete the remedial steps proposed to check the rampant pollution of the river. “The board is well aware that food and other biodegradable waste from five municipalities, including Aluva and Kalamassery, is being taken to the Kochi Corporation’s dump site at Brahmapuram, which lacked scientific facilities for treatment of biodegradable waste,” the officials said.

The board reminded that cases were under the consideration of the National Green Tribunal as per proceedings on the original application 514/19 on the tribunal’s principal bench, New Delhi, and original application 533-535 of 2018 under the Chennai Bench.

“A case is pending at the NGT Chennai Bench in original application 673/18 [polluted river stretches in the country] for which a specific action plan for the Periyar River was submitted in time by the board. The deadline issued to local bodies along the river for implementing rectification measures has already passed,” said board officials.

On the reduced water flow in the river, the officials said the NGT had issued specific orders to the Irrigation Department to maintain minimum flow. However, no action was found taken to regulate the flow and ensure proper flushing of pollutants, they added.

Irrigation Department officials said the shortage of water at the Bhoothathankettu barrage had affected water supply in areas of Ernakulam fed by the Periyar Valley Irrigation Scheme. Since the canals flow into the Kadambrayar and the Periyar, water shortage could lead to a reverse flow of saline water and a consequent increase in salinity in the two rivers, they added.