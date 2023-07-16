PCB to test samples from Kuzhikandam creek again

July 16, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will again test samples collected from the contaminated Kuzhikandam creek in Eloor following differences in the results of tests conducted by the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi and the Jangratha collective.

The board and the two environmental forums had collected samples on June 9 after the Irrigation department deposited silt and mud collected from the site as part of the desilting work in connection with the monsoon preparatory work. It was suspended after activists alleged that the work was done in violation of the National Green Tribunal directive. The tribunal had recommended a plan for the rejuvenation of the creek contaminated by toxic chemicals from nearby industrial units.

While the tests done by the forums had showed alarming levels of DDT and Benzene hexachloride, the results of samples tested by the board had showed reduced levels. A joint decision was taken to analyse the samples again. Samples were collected again by both the PCB officials and representatives of the environmental forums.

The board officials pointed out that the tests would be held at the central lab of the PCB in Ernakulam. The results are expected in two to three weeks. The Eloor municipal authorities had demanded immediate action to desilt the creek as they pointed out that any delay would result in waterlogging and flooding during heavy rain in nearby areas.

Kuzhikandam creek was among the 12 toxic dumping sites in the country identified by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) for remediation under the National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) programme in 2011. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the creek was found to have huge deposits of heavy metals and persistent organic pollutants (POPs).

