PCB to slap closure notice on bonemeal unit at Edayar

Board finds illegal outlet to discharge pollutants into the Periyar

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will issue closure notice to a bonemeal unit at Edayar based on the finding that it had set up an illegal outlet to discharge effluent and pollutants into the Periyar.

Officials of the Environment Surveillance Centre of the board in Eloor inspected the site and found that effluent were routed through an illegal connection directed to the river. The bonemeal unit violated norms at a time when the board had issued a notice asking why it should not be closed down for not complying with regulations.

Board officials said that surveillance will be stepped up in the industrial region against illegal dumping of effluent into the river. The action forms part of the findings by the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal. It had reported several instances of illegal discharge of effluent and pollutants into the Periyar.

The inspections conducted by A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, chairman of the SLMC, had revealed the existence of an illegal drain at the rear side of a bonemeal unit at Edayar. It was filled with septic waste, sewage, and other effluent and was suspected to be leading to the upstream of the river.

A pipe was seen near the irrigation canal connecting the river and Chakkarachal paddy field. Its mouth was found opening into the river. Reddish and orange coloured thick water was seen flowing into the river through the pipe. The committee had suspected that underground pipes were laid by some industrial units that ultimately discharged industrial waste illegally into the river.

The board has started preparing a list of units found to be responsible for the pollution of the river based on the directives issued by the green tribunal. Local residents and environmentalists had lodged complaints stating that septic and sewage effluent were often routed through illegal drains into the river. The committee had also received complaints from local residents alleging that untreated effluent were shifted in lorries from certain units. These vehicles were also used to dump effluent into the river during night hours.