PCB to serve notice on HMT, municipality

KOCHI

16 February 2021 00:30 IST

Officials find sacks of human hair being burnt on plot

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will serve notice on HMT Machine Tools at Kalamassery, asking why action should not be taken against it for waste dumping on its sprawling land in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The board will also issue notice to the Kalamassery municipality authorities as the area comes under its jurisdiction. A team representing the board visited the HMT land on Monday to assess the situation. The burning of heaps of waste had caused health concerns among the nearby residents. The company had earlier said that it was not responsible for the dumping of waste by the public and that it was beyond its control to check the practice.

The board officials found that several sacks of human hair waste were dumped and burnt in the open in violation of the norms under the proper storage and disposal of such waste. These were generated in beauty parlours and salons. The absence of CCTV had helped the violators go scot free even as the residents and nature lovers had complained of increasing instances of illegal waste dumping, especially during the night.

The disposal of human hair waste remains a serious problem for beauty parlours and salons. The board officials said that it had to be stored and disposed of as done in the case of biomedical waste. This has to be ensured amidst the growing pandemic crisis, they said.

The managements of the beauty salons and parlours often hand over the human hair waste to persons engaged in dumping it in violation of the norms. The team representing the board also found that waste dumping had spiked in the open land. The personnel of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services were on their toes on several occasions following fire breakouts in the refuse dumped on the HMT land.

The board said that the municipality, which is already facing flak for violation of the SWM Rules, need to step up its action against the waste dumping under its jurisdiction. The board had earlier assessed an environmental compensation of ₹2.47 crore for the municipality’s failure to abide by the laws.