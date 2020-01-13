PCB to release findings on pollution levels within a week

The demolition of Jain Coral Cove apartment complex was completed by 11.05 a.m. on Sunday, and emissions were observed as expected, said a Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) report. Dust in cloud form was noticed in an area of 200-metre radius and a height of 50 metres.

However, the emission dispersed to normal within half-an-hour, said the report prepared by M.A. Baiju, Chief Environmental Engineer, PCB.

A study will be conducted in a week’s time to assess the approximate quantum of dust emitted from the demolition. The demolition of the building complex did not result in deposit of debris in the backwaters. Post-demolition monitoring of the backwaters was conducted, and the results will be published within a week.

The maximum sound level caused by the demolition of Jain Coral Cove complex was 115 dB.

The demolition of Golden Kayaloram apartment complex was completed by 2.30 p.m. A cloud of dust in brown colour was noticed in 100-metre radius and 50-metre height. Emission, however, dispersed to normal with in half-an-hour of the blast. The movement of wind was towards the east.

The PCB will now study the approximate quantum of dust emitted by the demolition. Preliminary observations revealed that there was more fine dust due to the demolition. No debris was found deposited in the backwaters. A study on the backwaters will be published within a week.

The maximum sound level observed during the demolition was 107.1 dB for Golden Kayaloram.

The board also said that common directions would be issued to parties engaged for the removal of debris of the two building complexes to ensure environmental protection. Regular inspection and monitoring will continue to ensure that there are no further pollution chances due to the demolition of the apartments, the report added.

The PCB has already constituted a team to monitor pollution caused by the demolition work and to coordinate pollution control activities.