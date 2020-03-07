PCB to procure high-tech machines to gauge air pollution

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) plans to procure state-of-the-art equipment to measure air pollution in the wake of frequent fires in the district.

Though the board has instruments to estimate the ambient air pollution levels, the need for additional high-tech equipment was felt in the wake of frequent fires at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard.

Board officials said the plan was to procure instruments to make a clear analysis of toxic chemicals like dioxin and furan emerging from the sites. “We also witnessed fire breakouts at the solid waste dumping sites at Kalamassery and Vedimara near North Paravur recently. The evaluation of air pollution levels and toxic chemicals getting released into the air has turned crucial in view of the rising incidents of fire at waste dumping sites,” they added.

The regional office of the board requires better instruments to evaluate the levels of carbon monoxide emissions after a fire breakout. Researchers had often experienced difficulties in obtaining accurate levels in view of non-availability of state-of-the-art instruments to measure pollutants. The board also needs instruments to make precise analysis of volatile organic compounds and hydrocarbons.

Investigations conducted by the board after the Brahmapuram fire on February 18 using toxic gas analysers had found that ozone gas was present in exceeding concentrations (0.52 parts per million against the limit of 0.1 parts per million). The team had collected the results of different parameters from its monitoring stations at Ambalamugal and Vyttila.