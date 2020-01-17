PCB to make use of Maradu data for future research

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) plans to carry out a scientific modelling of air pollution data in the aftermath of the implosion of the four apartment complexes at Maradu.

The exercise is aimed at developing emission control strategies and health risk assessment.

The findings, which PCB Chairman Ajit Haridas describes as “rare and valuable”, will be used for comparative studies in the future. “For example, researchers can use the findings to estimate the difference between the quantity of dust generated during the demolition of an apartment and a flyover,” he told The Hindu on Thursday. The board is likely to engage a competent agency to come up with an inverse dispersion modelling to assess the quantity of dust generated after the implosion of the four apartment buildings on January 11 and 12.

Air quality

“The data on air quality levels after the demolition is available with the board. The inverse dispersion modelling will provide us with data on the quantity of dust generated following the demolition,” said Mr. Haridas.

Maintaining that raw data collected using equipment installed by the board near the blast sites will only give an estimate of the air quality, he pointed out that the inverse dispersion method would give an idea about the quantity of dust generated at the source of the implosion. “Now, the question is how much dust was generated. Such useful information can be used by others as well,” he added.

The board is of the view that the data will be key to adopting measures to mitigate the impact of demolitions of such magnitude. The data can be used to evolve strategies to meet challenges of air pollution caused by demolition of buildings.

The findings will also be used to address health issues caused by the spread of dust in areas close to blast sites. The findings are expected to be ready in two weeks.