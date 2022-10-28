PCB to initiate legal measures against builder for violation of environmental norms in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued a show-cause notice to a builder seeking explanation as to why legal measures should not be initiated for constructing an apartment complex in violation of environmental norms.

The district office of the PCB served the notice on the management of Jain Housing and Construction Limited for violation of environmental rules in the construction of Tuffnel Gardens at Kakkanad. A joint panel appointed by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier assessed an environment compensation of ₹14.9 crore on a builder for similar violation.

The PCB Chairman had entrusted the district office to initiate legal measures and file a complaint before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court for violation of Sections 44 and 45 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directive was issued on the basis of the finding of the joint committee led by Fort Kochi Sub Collector Vishnu Raj that the builder had begun construction activities before obtaining environment clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The building was constructed without the consent to establish granted by the board. The builder permitted occupancy of the apartments without the consent to operate from the PCB. The panel had also found that the building was constructed on paddy land without obtaining permission from the local monitoring committee and the Revenue Divisional Officer. The conversion of agricultural land disrupted the ecology and biodiversity of the area, it said.

A senior representative of the company said a reply would be given to the notice issued by the board. “We have sufficient records to prove that we have not violated environmental norms,” he said.