PCB to go after Periyar polluters

Kochi

09 October 2020 01:20 IST

Board to inspect industrial units located on the banks of the river

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) is planning to inspect and collect data from industrial units and other establishments on the banks of the Periyar found contributing to its pollution.

The initiative is part of follow-up measures being taken after the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the government and the board to come up with a plan to save the river from pollution. The tribunal had recommended fixing environmental compensation on erring units and establishments responsible for the pollution of the Periyar in an order issued on August 19.

A meeting of senior board officials held in Thiruvananthapuram decided to draw up a schedule for inspecting the industrial units. The board will also inspect establishments located on the banks of the river functioning in violation of the Environment Protection Act and the Water Act. The inspection is expected to reveal the lack of effluent and sewage treatment plants in most of these units, resulting in rampant pollution of the State’s longest river.

The Southern Bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta had pointed out that the board’s report on the Periyar submitted on August 17 was only general in nature without specific comments on the report prepared by the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management appointed by the tribunal.

“There is no reference to the report submitted by the SLMC, and what is the proposed action that they are going to take on the basis of the suggestions given by the SLMC to prevent pollution from being caused to the Periyar,” it asked.

The counsel for the board had assured the tribunal that it would come up with a detailed report on the action taken against each erring unit along the stretch of the Periyar. However, senior board officials expressed doubts on whether the inspection report could be submitted before the next hearing of the tribunal scheduled for November 5, as the process of data collection and industry visit was time-consuming.

The board had informed the tribunal that a few units on the river bank had violated the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016.