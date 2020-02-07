PCB to draft action plan for debris removal

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will draft an action plan for removing debris from the demolition sites at Maradu in accordance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The decision to prepare the plan was taken after the Maradu Municipality failed to come up with an action plan as per the directive of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

An interim report filed by the Ernakulam regional office of the PCB before the committee on Thursday pointed out that the municipal authorities had not responded to the four letters issued between January 13 and February 1, asking the municipality to submit an action plan for the safe removal and processing of debris. The board also informed the SLMC that the private agencies involved in the segregation of steel from concrete and transporting debris were yet to submit their plans of action.

SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai said the municipal authorities and the private agencies would have to come up with plans as directed by Monday. They have to be submitted to the board for approval. The plans will then be presented before the joint committee constituted on the instructions of the NGT. The municipal authorities claimed that they had submitted the reply to the district office of the board here, according to the minutes of the meeting convened by the SLMC here on February 3.