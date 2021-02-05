PCB to analyse water quality of canals under Kochi Corporation

KOCHI

05 February 2021

Tests reveal high levels of faecal contamination and depleting oxygen levels in Perandoor and Edappally canals

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has plans to carry out physico-chemical and microbial quality assessment of water in major canals under the Kochi Corporation to ascertain the pollution levels.

The move comes shortly after tests revealed high levels of faecal contamination and depleting oxygen levels in Perandoor and Edappally canals. The total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, had exceeded the maximum permissible limits by 160 and 96 times respectively in both the canals, according to test results of samples collected from the canals over a period of two weeks starting from December second week.

The analysis of the physico-chemical and microbial quality of the water samples in canals has to be carried out in response to the directions given by the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the case related to the unscientific management of solid waste in the State.

As per an order issued by Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairperson of the NGT’s Principal Bench, the Chief Secretary has to take steps to ensure proper treatment of plastic, biomedical and construction and demolition waste, which are linked with solid waste treatment and disposal. Other thematic areas that are included under the tribunal’s directives include hazardous waste, e-waste, polluted industrial clusters, reuse of treated water, performance of common effluent treatment plants or effluent treatment plants, groundwater extraction, groundwater recharge, restoration of waterbodies, noise pollution and illegal sand mining.

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management appointed by the tribunal had also directed the board and other enforcement agencies to initiate immediate steps to check the pollution of rivers, canals and other waterbodies through illegal dumping of waste and discharge of effluents and septage.

Senior board officials said teams would be deployed to carry out analysis of samples from major canals under the Kochi Corporation as part of its study. The parameters to be assessed include pH level, dissolved and suspended solids, dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand and chemical oxygen demand. The board will also convene a meeting with the officials of the civic body to chalk out action plans to prevent the pollution of canals.