PCB suggests study to spot air pollution sources in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

Kochi

18 July 2021 01:09 IST

Project may cost nearly ₹2 crore depending on size of city and its rate of development

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has proposed a year-long study to identify the sources and extent of air pollution in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The recommendation was placed before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on July 14 in the case related to air pollution and related issues in eight cities in the State. A detailed investigation into the sources and extent of air pollution in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram has been proposed as a pilot initiative before extending it to other regions.

The tribunal had asked the authorities to ascertain the probable peak period and conduct the ambient air quality study to curb air pollution. They were also directed to carry out emission inventory of air pollutants and source apportionment studies to ascertain the nature of pollution. An expert committee constituted by the NGT had pointed out that the study to identify the sources and extent of pollution would take at least 15 months, as it included monitoring and air quality modelling.

The official representing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had said that the study would cost nearly ₹2 crore depending on factors like the size of the city and its rate of development. The board had informed the tribunal of the time required for carrying out an elaborate research. It proposed that a pilot study be done in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Funding is also a major hurdle, as the board lacks the wherewithal to meet it. A funding pattern where the CPCB will meet 50% of the expenses is on the anvil. The remaining 50% will be met by the State government and the board, it is learnt.

The CPCB has already framed a conceptual methodology for carrying out emission inventory and source apportionment studies based on inputs from organisations like IITs, Automotive Research Association of India, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, and The Energy and Resources Institute. The methodology to be followed for studies in Kochi and Thiruvanananthapuram will be decided by the expert committee.