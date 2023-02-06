PCB suggests online tracking of sewage tankers in Kochi

February 06, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has requested the Kochi Corporation to implement licensing and online tracking of tankers involved in the transportation of wastewater to sewage treatment plants (STPs)

The proposal was made by the board at a joint meeting to discuss steps to check the indiscriminate pollution of Perandoor and Edappally canals owing to the discharge of untreated wastewater from nearby households, apartment complexes, and commercial establishments. The board had proposed online tracking in Thiruvananthapuram city for proper monitoring of tankers transporting sewage water.

The PCB has urged the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to explore the possibility of treatment of wastewater in underutilised common STPs. The Chairman of the board asked whether treatment of wastewater from apartments and commercial establishments, which lacked space, could be done at the common STPs under the Kochi Corporation and the GCDA.

The board has recommended full utilisation of the new 5-million-litre-per-day (MLD) sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam in the city by collecting wastewater using tankers. It also instructed the Corporation and the GCDA to plug the under-utilisation of the STP at Kaloor which has capacity to treat around 750 kilo litres of wastewater daily.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had said in an order dated January 2 that no concrete steps had been taken by the respective authorities against unauthorised discharge of sewage into Edappally and Perandoor canals. “We regret to state that even after almost 23 months, no concrete steps have been taken, and the actions taken by the respective authorities are going on at a snail’s pace,” it said.