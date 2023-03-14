PCB suggests full utilisation of STPs to check discharge of untreated wastewater into Kochi canals

March 14, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has suggested maximum utilisation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Elamkulam and Kaloor respectively to check illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into canals.

The board’s proposal was taken up for discussion at the recent inter-departmental meeting on implementing an action plan for the protection of waterbodies, including Perandoor and Edappally canals.

At a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary for implementing an action plan for the protection of Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes (both Ramsar sites) in February, PCB officials had pointed out that 50 apartments and commercial establishments out of the 88 inspected along Perandoor and Edappally canals had no STPs and consent from the board.

Such sources have reported lack of adequate space within their units to set up STPs. As a temporary measure, wastewater from those places could be transported to the 5-MLD (million litres per day) plant of the KWA at Elamkulam to minimise pollution load. It could be considered till the completion of the construction of a sewer network and new plants by the authority, they said. The Chief Secretary asked the KWA to consider the proposal.

The board also said that the STP of the GCDA at Kaloor, with capacity to treat 750 KLD (kilo litres per day) remained underutilised. It could be fully utilised by collecting wastewater in tankers from the polluting sources. The GCDA authorities said that they had initiated agreements with agencies to ensure maximum utilisation of the plant.

The Chief Secretary asked whether the GCDA could provide sewerage network to the existing plant for its full utilisation. KWA officials pointed out that work on a detailed project report on setting up the pipe network was in progress.