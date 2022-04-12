PCB study reveals flaws in daily waste collection in areas under Kochi Corporation

April 12, 2022 19:13 IST

Assessment finds huge gap in generation and collection of refuse

An assessment by the State Pollution Control Board has revealed gaps in the collection of waste in areas under the Kochi Corporation.

The evaluation on the actual quantity of waste brought to the dump site of the civic body at Brahmapuram was held on March 21, 22 and 23. On March 21, the total quantity of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste was about 251 metric tonnes while the corresponding figure on March 22 was 262 metric tonnes. About 312 metric tonnes were brought to the site on March 23, according to the entry made in the logbook kept at the facility.

Of the 251 metric tonnes dumped at the site on March 21, the quantity of biodegradable waste was 236 metric tonnes. Non-biodegradable waste amounted to about 142 metric tonnes. On March 22 and 23, the corresponding figures of biodegradable waste were 164 and 159 metric tonnes respectively.

The board stated that the average quantity of daily waste generation was about 365 and 304 metric tonnes respectively in 2019 and 2020. There is a huge gap between the estimated quantity of waste generation calculated based on population and daily waste collection, it said.

The widening gap in the actual quantity of waste brought to the site and the estimated quantity of generation as per population revealed the shortcomings in the daily collection of waste from various households and commercial establishments. The assessment has shown that there is an average decline of about 50 metric tonnes in the collection of waste going by the average 300 metric tonnes of waste estimated by the corporation.

The board has informed the National Green Tribunal in the case related to the shortcomings in Brahmapuram dump site that fresh waste is being transferred from the corporation areas and five municipalities to the yard, resulting in the underperformance of the treatment plant. The application submitted for consent to operate for biomining is pending for want of clarifications on the suggestions made by the technical committee constituted by the government.