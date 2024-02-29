PCB steps up action against faulty common effluent treatment plant at high-tech park in Kalamassery

February 29, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued a notice asking why the application for renewal of consent to operate submitted by the Gold Souk City authorities in the high-tech park of the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Investment Corporation (Kinfra) at Kalamassery should not be rejected for violation of environmental norms.

The management has been asked to submit a reply within 15 days to the notice issued on February 27. The board had stepped up remedial action after inspections revealed that the common effluent treatment plant was faulty and had failed to treat untreated wastewater from nearly 40 units at Gold Souk City.

The Kalamassery municipality had slapped a penalty of ₹2 crore on the management following detection of illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into a lake near Cochin Children’s Science Park in January.

The contaminants were allegedly dumped into the lake through an illegal canal, which was around 800 metres long, seven feet wide, and 12 feet deep. The board informed the Kinfra authorities of the serious gaps in the treatment facility.

It said that there was no other option but to issue closure notices to the erring units for blatant violation of norms. Samples were taken from the illegal discharge points as part of the process to impose environmental compensation.

PCB officials also told the Kinfra authorities that several workers were found illegally staying on the premises of the units. In its reply to the board, the management had said that heavy rain had prompted it to dig a canal to direct wastewater into the nearby lake. It also sought around 90 days for rectifying the common effluent treatment facility. The Kinfra authorities said they were trying to resolve the issue as there were issues between the management and the units on the share of expenses required to enhance the capacity of the common plant.

