PCB serves notices on over 50 polluting units

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has served notices on over 50 polluting units located close to Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar.

The process of serving notices began in March, and follow-up action, including issue of show-cause notices and closure, if required, will be taken on the basis of the response of the said units. The polluting sources include apartments, industrial units, service stations, hospitals, hotels, and restaurants, according to senior board officials here.

The action is part of steps being taken for the rejuvenation of Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar, which figure among the 21 critically-polluted water stretches identified by the Central Pollution Control Board in the State.

Chitrapuzha flows through the Ambalamedu area and joins Kadambrayar near Brahmapuram. It then flows southwards and joins the Vembanad lake at Thevara ferry. Five drains were identified as joining the polluted stretch in the action plan. They include the drain joining Chitrapuzha near the Brahmapuram yard, drain from the Kochi Refinery area, Athikkayi branch, drain joining Chitrapuzha from the Cochin Special Economic Zone, and Vettuvelikkadavu (Konothupuzha joining Chitrapuzha).

Inspections by the PCB revealed that waste was being dumped into the water streams in violation of norms. The board had also found that waste water from the Chambakkara market was being discharged into Chitrapuzha.

Some establishments were found discharging untreated / partially treated effluents into the drain leading to the river. Domestic effluent outlets were found along the banks. The sewage treatment plants installed at some erring units were either partially operational or defunct. A few units like hotels, which should have set up effluent treatment plants, had failed to do so.

The action plan proposed includes ensuring that effluent discharges from residential / commercial buildings into stormwater drains must conform to the prescribed standards. Such units will be brought under the consent regime of the board.