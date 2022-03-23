PCB serves notice on three industrial units over Periyar discolouration

FACT, IRE, bone meal unit asked to reply within a week

FACT, IRE, bone meal unit asked to reply within a week

KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has served notice on three industrial units, including FACT Ltd and Indian Rare Earths in connection with the discolouration reported near the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam here.

The companies have been asked to explain why action should not be taken as per the environmental laws for the pollution of the river. The discolouration incident was reported on March 15.

Besides FACT and IRE, notice has also been served on Biocon bone meal unit at Edayar, according to officials at the Environmental Surveillance unit of the board at Eloor.

The board had reported that discharge was observed from Indian Rare Earths, where effluent in yellow colour was observed flowing into the river. The industrial unit has been authorised to discharge treated effluents in prescribed concentrations, it said.

Though no discharges were noticed from FACT Ltd at the time of inspection, heavy yellow coloured floc formation was observed in the river at the outlet portion, it said.

The board officials said that clandestine discharge was detected from the storm water drain close to the bone meal unit. The industrial units have to reply to the notices within a week, they said.

The board report said that the Irrigation department had not yet initiated steps to execute the proposed projects that include constructing a walkway along the river to carry out swift monitoring and identify the sources of pollution. A suggestion to use scanners to detect unauthorised outlets along the river banks is also pending.