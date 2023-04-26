PCB serves notice on Maradu muncipality seeking ₹7-crore compensation 

April 26, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued a notice to the Maradu municipality asking it to show cause why an environmental compensation of ₹7 crore should not be imposed on it for its failure to reduce the pollution load of four drains in the areas under the local body and implement the provisions of the Water Act.

The board has reckoned the compensation for the period from Apirl 1, 2020 to February 28, 2023. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed that measures for phytoremediation/bioremediation to reduce the pollution load on waterbodies should be completed by March 31, 2020. The board found that the municipality had failed to implement the provisions of the Water Act and comply with NGT directives. The NGT had ordered that a compensation of ₹5 lakh per month per drain be imposed on local bodies for their failure to comply with its directives. The Board also noted that 5 MLD wastewater, including sullage, is generated from the municipal area and said that it was polluting waterbodies. It has further alleged that improper treatment and disposal of waste water has led to the deterioration of water quality in the area.

The municipality, however, denied the allegations of the PCB in its reply to the notice. It pointed out that without conducting a factual enquiry and furnishing it a copy of the report containing findings of the enquiry, if any done, it would be “wholly unjust and illegal” to impose such hefty compensation on the civic body.

It added that it was not known on what basis it was alleged that 5 MLD wastewater is generated from the municipal limits. Besides, the notice does not specify the name, location, etc. of the drains where the alleged improper treatment and disposal of wastewater is taking place.

In fact, the municipality has taken all steps within its reach, including punitive as well as remedial steps, to contain the contamination of waterbodies. As many as 64 small-scale industries/residences discharging liquid waste into various waterbodies were forced to close their outlets after sending them notices. Notices have been issued to 35 establishments directing to install sewage treatment plants or make functional existing dysfunctional sewage treatment plants within 30 days. A fine of ₹54,070 has been collected from 25 persons for using single-use plastics, the municipality added.

