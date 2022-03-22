PCB report sloppy on polluters of Periyar river

Report says yellow effluent from Indian Rare Earths spotted drained into the river

Cause for concern: The Periyar river turned black at the regulator-cum-bridge near Pathalam. | Photo Credit: Special arrangemental

Report says yellow effluent from Indian Rare Earths spotted drained into the river

:

The latest report by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board on the discolouration of the Periyar River near the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam here has once again failed to identify those responsible for the frequent incidents of pollution.

Except for mentioning that the samples collected have been sent for laboratory testing, the assessment report submitted before the State Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal has no mention on the industrial unit/source of the illegal discharge into the river.

The earlier reports on the repeated discolouration held in recent times too had failed to bring out the names of the violators.

The report dated March 18 stated that it is distressing to note that certaind drains are seen passing through industrial units, which ultimately reach the river.

No precautions like septic tank and soak pit arrangements/delay ponds are seen installed to prevent direct wastewater. Stringent action shall be initiated to arrest such discharges with the help of the District Industries Centre, it said.

The only reference to the industrial units is when the report says that discharge was observed from Indian Rare Earths, where effluent in yellow colour was observed flowing directly into the river. It is to be noted that the industry has been authorised to discharge treated effluent in prescribed concentrations to the river.

Though no discharges were noticed from FACT Ltd at the time of inspection on March 15, heavy yellow coloured floc formation was observed in the river at the outlet portion, it said.

The report concluded that clandestine discharges from industrial units directly or through storm water drains can cause pollution.

The identification of unauthorised discharges is generally impractical in view of the presence of trees and bushes along the banks of the river close to the industrial units.

The board has once again claimed that the damaged surveillance cameras will be installed within a month to identify the sources of illegal discharge from industrial units and sewage/solid waste disposal directly into the river.