PCB rejects BPCL’s stance on noise pollution

KOCHI

11 February 2022 02:28 IST

Presence of other units may create noise interference: BPCL

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has rejected the claim of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited [(BPCL)-Kochi Refinery] at Ambalamugal that the noise level measurement by the board in residential areas close to the unit was incorrect, as the presence of other industrial units might create noise interference.

The PCB’s reply was filed before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in response to contentions raised by the company at the hearing held on November 1 last year.

NGT directive

A study by the board had found that the noise level in residential areas close to the unit was found to exceed permissible limits during night hours.

The agency had done sound monitoring in 10 residential areas on a directive from the NGT after residents complained of high noise pollution.

The report filed by the board said that other industrial units were located at distant places. In fact, the area where sound measurement was done is around BPCL and its expansion projects.

Other probable sound sources are Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOC), LPG Bottling Plant of BPCL; Prodair Air Products, and FACT.

FACT is located 1.65 to 4 km from the location of the complainant, while HOC is not functional now. It is also observed that the LPG bottling plant of BPCL is not under operation after 10 p.m. Hence, it was decided that HOC, FACT, and the LPG bottling plant need not be considered as contributors to noise, and the location near the expansion projects were selected for noise monitoring, the report said.

According to the PCB, a technical issue with noise monitoring is the lack of clarity with respect to the source of noise at the receptor-end.

A correct base level at the selected spots can be assessed only when the industrial unit is non-operational. This is not practically possible for a large industry of this magnitude.

The area outside the campus has not been categorised, and hence, there is lack of clarity in the classification of the area.