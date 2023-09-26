PCB pulls up Kalamassery municipality for illegal discharge of wastewater into Periyar

September 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala State Pollution Control Board has assessed an environment compensation of ₹10.3 crore on the Kalamassery municipality for illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the Periyar.

The penalty was imposed on the civic body for illegal discharge of wastewater from the market in North Kalamassery. The untreated wastewater emanating from meat waste was found dumped in the river. The action was taken as per the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The board found that the market lacked a proper sewage treatment plant as prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board. Though the market had a sewage treatment plant, it was found that treatment of wastewater as per norms was not taking place owing to shortcomings. The board had asked the authorities to find a permanent solution to the problem at the earliest.

Seema Kannan, municipal chairperson, said the municipal secretary had been told to hold talks with PCB officials and take remedial measures. “We have also requested the board to provide further time to initiate steps that would prevent illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the river,” she added.

The municipal authorities pointed out that a permanent solution could be found by constructing a modern market having facilities to process wastewater. They held preliminary talks with traders and informed them that enforcement agencies would act tough on them unless proper remedial measures were taken without delay.