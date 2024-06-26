PCB orders closure of unit for illegal discharge of effluent into Periyar

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board on Wednesday ordered closure of a used/waste oil recycling unit in the Edayar industrial estate here after inspections revealed illegal discharge of dark oily effluent through the stormwater drain from the unit linked to the Periyar.

The incident came to light after the greens in the Eloor-Edayar region, who were keeping a close watch against illegal discharge of effluents into the river amidst the heavy rains, spotted the violation around 2.30 a.m on Wednesday. They immediately alerted the officials of the Environment Surveillance Centre of the board in Eloor. The incident occurred a day after a team of government officials had visited the Edayar industrial area as part of the investigation into the mass fish kill reported in the region on May 20 and 21.

The closure notice issued by the board to the management of Cee Jee Lubricants stated that the unauthorised discharge of raw effluent through the stormwater drain into the river was a serious offence under the relevant provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and the intentional discharge of untreated raw effluent to the waterbody may affect the aquatic life adversely. The order recalled that the board had issued a warning to the management against the illegal discharge of effluents on December 22, 2023.

The closure order was issued as per Section 32-1(c) of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, with immediate effect. The company management has been told to show cause, if any, within 15 days on why the board shall not initiate further steps including stoppage or regulation of supply of electricity, water or any service as per the norms. The management did not respond to the board’s closure order.