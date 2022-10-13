PCB officials inspect site for proposed modern abattoir at Kaloor

The facility to be constructed for ₹9 crore using funds from KIIFB; around one-and-a-half years estimated for completion

The proposed abattoir project at Kaloor moved a step further with officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) inspecting the site on Thursday.

The Kochi Corporation plans to construct a modern abattoir at Kaloor at a cost of around ₹9 crore, replacing the existing one that had invited the wrath of the PCB.

The Board had earlier served a few closure notices on the civic body following complaints that the blood of slaughtered animals was being drained into the Perandoor canal. The failed waste management system at the abattoir and flawed disposal of animal and slaughter waste had also irked the Board, which eventually slapped a notice on the Corporation Secretary. Subsequently, the civic body had to close down the facility.

However, the Corporation obtained a temporary permit for operating the abattoir for three months on condition that it shall take interim measures to address pollution and ensure proper waste management.

It was decided to collect waste from the abattoir and shift it to the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram for processing. The biogas unit at Kaloor will also be made operational to manage refuse, said Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson T.K. Ashraf.

The proposed abattoir will be constructed using funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). It will take around one-and-a-half years to complete the construction of the facility, he added.

The plant site will have to be handed over to the authorities for construction of the new unit. Since slaughter of animals will be hit during the construction phase, the civic body is in talks with Meat Products of India for facilitating production of meat for city needs at the Koothattukulam plant site of the company, Mr. Ashraf said.