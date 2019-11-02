PCB mulls proposal for plant to recycle demolition refuse

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is considering a proposal to set up a facility for recycling construction and demolition waste in Kochi.

The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s directive to demolish the four apartments at Maradu.

The absence of a recycling facility for construction and demolition waste has forced a technical committee appointed by the government as part of the demolition process to float an Expression of Interest from private companies to collect, transport and ensure safe and scientific disposal of the concrete debris.

At present, construction and demolition waste is used as either landfill to reclaim wetlands illegally or to rehabilitate quarries.

Common facility

The board is likely to place the proposal before the Kochi Corporation. “We will consider such a plan as part of implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 prescribed by the Centre. These rules have to be considered seriously,” Ajit Haridas, Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board, told The Hindu.

The initial idea is to request the Kochi Corporation to identify land for setting up a common facility, where construction and demolition waste from other municipalities and local bodies can be recycled. Such facilities will require five to 10 acres. The recycling plants turn debris into usable sand and gravel. It’s considered as a good substitute to natural sand in concrete mix.

Waste is segregated into big concrete pieces according to the size. Such plants use manual segregation for bigger plastic pieces as well as a magnetic separator for metallic objects. Waste is crushed, washed and used to make ready-mix concrete, kerb stones, cement bricks, pavement blocks, hollow bricks and manufactured sand. Most of the plants being set up in other cities in the country have a capacity to handle 500 tonnes to 750 tonnes each per day. Private firms ready to set up the plant are given land for lease under a profit-sharing agreement with the local body concerned.

Dr. Haridas said that the Maradu municipality authorities could consider having an in-situ plant (on-site recycling) to recycle concrete debris.

The board had earlier handed over a set of rules and regulations to the Maradu municipal authorities to be ensured while collecting and transporting concrete debris from the four sites.