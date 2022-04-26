PCB moots fixing environment compensation for pollution of canals

Alarming increase in faecal contamination along waterbodies

The next sitting of the joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal will discuss the environment compensation to be fixed on those responsible for the alarming increase in faecal contamination along Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor canals.

An updated status report presented by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board before the Southern Bench of the tribunal said the environment compensation will be fixed as per the guidelines prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board. There are specific guidelines prepared by the Central board for the assessment of environmental compensation and damage caused by unscientific sewage management, it said.

Interestingly, the liability is on the Kochi Corporation to check such violations caused owing to dumping of untreated wastewater into the canals from apartment complexes, commercial establishments and slaughterhouses located close to the canals. The civic body is the nodal agency appointed by the tribunal to coordinate the action plan for the rejuvenation of the waterbodies.

The Secretary of the Kochi Corporation had agreed to identify and stop individual sullage/sewage outlets responsible for the pollution of the canals, according to the report.

The other factors contributing towards pollution include stagnation owing to tidal effects, uncontrolled growth of weeds, unauthorised disposal of septic tank effluent and clandestine discharges from establishments situated along the banks of these streams, it said.

The report said that the growth of weeds has to be controlled as it leads to water stagnation and consequent increase in the pollution load. This work comes under the purview of the Irrigation department, it said.

The board has also recommended installing CCTVs at select strategic points to nab those responsible for the illegal disposal of effluent/solid waste.