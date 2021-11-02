PCB moots common biomedical waste treatment facility

Kochi

02 November 2021 19:57 IST

Move in the wake of directive to dispose of refuse within 48 hours of its generation

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has proposed at least one common biomedical waste treatment facility (CBWTF) in the southern and northern region of the State to comply with the guideline that biomedical waste must be disposed of within 48 hours of its generation.

The board stated its position before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal in the case related to the non-compliance of Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the State. Presently, Kerala has two such facilities in Palakkad and Ernakulam.

The facility in Palakkad is managed by the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE). Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) is operating the facility in Ernakulam.

Advertising

Advertising

IMAGE had opposed the board’s decision to permit KEIL to collect and process biomedical waste generated in government and private healthcare institutions within 75 km from its Ambalamedu facility in five districts that include Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

The board has informed the tribunal that the time frame of 48 hours cannot be achieved easily, if the waste generated across the State is processed at the Palakkad facility of IMAGE alone. It had cited the traffic system in the State and urbanisation of rural areas as impediments in sticking to the 48-hour deadline.

The board had earlier proposed two such facilities in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram, but the projects did not take off as expected. The report pointed out that the IMAGE had opposed the 75-km criterion while stating that it was not proper to implement it until adequate facilities are established in all parts of the State. The Indian Medical Association, Kerala had also said that both IMAGE and KEIL are allowed open competition till adequate treatment facilities are set up covering the entire State.

The board mentioned that waste collection and processing is not an industry and unhealthy competition in this service sector may adversely affect waste minimisation. The Central Pollution Control Board has categorised CBWTFs as a non-industrial sector.

The report said that one facility [KEIL] is struggling to get waste whereas the other [IMAGE] is struggling to handle excess quantity of waste. The situation can be improved further, if one facility each can be set up in the southern and northern regions in the State, according to the board.

The Palakkad facility of IMAGE is processing an average 55 tonnes per day against its capacity of 55.8 tonnes per day. KEIL’s Ambalamedu facility is processing an average 5.5 tonnes per day against its capacity of 16 tonnes per day, according to the board.