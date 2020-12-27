PCB list soon on units letting effluents into drains in Kochi

KOCHI

27 December 2020 01:26 IST

Perandoor, Edappally canals severely polluted, says board

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will soon prepare a list of hotels, lodges, and other establishments under the jurisdiction of the Kochi Corporation found discharging untreated effluents into drains leading to Edappally thodu and Perandoor canal.

Specific actions are being initiated by the board for violations noticed and to bring all erring units under the purview of the consent regime. The list will be forwarded to the corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) by the district office of the board, according to an assurance given to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The response was given in a case pertaining to pollution caused by discharge of sewage generated by the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor and commercial establishments close to it into the nearby drains owing to the poor functioning of the sewage treatment plant.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta had entrusted a joint committee to submit a report on samples taken from the inlet and outlet of the plant to check its efficiency. It had also sought a report on collection and disposal of waste generated when the stadium and its premises were used for various events.

It is reiterated that Perandoor and Edappally canals are severely polluted owing to discharge of effluents from certain establishments along their banks, and monitoring of the streams will be completed soon, according to the board.

Meanwhile, corporation officials agreed that proper action would be taken to ensure that local establishments transfer sewage to the treatment plant at the stadium. The civic body will identify units near the plant, as the transfer of waste water can be done without much logistical hurdles.

The board informed the tribunal that it had asked the GCDA to install an ultra-filtration system and a soak pit in the plant.

However, the authority has not yet submitted a follow-up report. Instead, the GCDA said it would seek the opinion of Kitco, the authority’s technical consultant, on setting up the tertiary system.