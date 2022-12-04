PCB likely to inspect renovated abattoir at Kaloor on Monday

December 04, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The renovated abattoir of the Kochi Corporation at Kaloor may resume functioning in two days if the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) gives the green signal on Monday.

The PCB officials will inspect the site on Monday. Once the PCB gives its nod, the facility will be made operational in two days. The Corporation had been waiting for the PCB inspection for nearly a month, said health standing committee chairperson T.K. Ashraf. The consumption of meat is expected to go up during the festival season and the absence of safe and hygienic abattoirs could lead to public health hazards.

The Corporation had to close down the unit following an ultimatum from the PCB after the civic body failed to address issues related to pollution. The PCB had threatened to book the Corporation Secretary after its repeated directives for improving the waste management system went unattended.

This time, the civic body has gone one step ahead and introduced more facilities than what was originally suggested by the PCB. Besides making the biogas plant at the site operational, facilities for the segregated collection and transportation of waste have been put in place. Arrangements have been made for the processing of waste. The liquid waste collected from the plant will be treated at the septage treatment facility at Brahmapuram. The processing of waste would attract a fee, which had to be borne by the contractor who would be running the plant at Kaloor, said Mr. Ashraf.

The Corporation also plans to construct a modern abattoir at Kaloor with the financial support of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.