PCB issues show-cause notice to Maradu municipality for failure to prevent pollution of waterbodies

April 02, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued notice to the Maradu municipality to show cause why environmental compensation should not be imposed on it for its failure to prevent waste from being discharged into waterbodies and for not implementing waste management rules.

In its notice, the PCB pointed out that the quality of waterbodies under the municipality did not conform to the standards prescribed under Environment Protection Rules. The presence of high level of fecal coliform in the waterbodies indicated improper treatment and disposal of sewage generated in municipal areas.

The environment compensation can be levied as per the order of the National Green Tribunal. The PCB could also independently proceed against local bodies that were not complying with the rules, including initiation of prosecution besides assessing the damage caused to the environment, the Tribunal had observed.

The board noted that 5 MLD of wastewater (sewage and sullage) was generated in the municipality and its improper treatment had led to the deterioration of water quality in waterbodies.

However, the municpliaty has denied the PCB’s allegations. In its reply to the notice, the civic body said no investigation or inquiry was conducted by the Board before issuing the notice to the municipality. The municipality had taken steps to ensure water quality in the waterbodies within its limits. Sixty-four small-scale industries and residences that were discharging liquid waste into waterbodies were identified as apart of the ‘Thelineerozhukum Navakeralam’ project and the civic body made them close the outlets. As many as 35 establishments have been directed to install sewage treatment plants or to make operational existing dysfunctional plants. A sum of ₹50,000 has been collected as fine from establishments and houses that emptied wastewater into waterbodies.

The municipality also said that chain link facility had been provided on the sides of the Chambakkara canal for 200 meters to prevent deposit of waste into the canal, that was connected to the Vembanad lake. On the southern side of the Chambakkara canal, saplings have been planted and bench lights set up. It has considerably reduced incidents of waste dumping in the canal. Steps have been taken to remove or close hidden unauthorised pipes extended into the waterbodies. Steps have been taken to place warning boards along the Chambakkara canal and other waterbodies.