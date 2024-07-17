PCB issues show cause notice to Kochi Corporation over poor upkeep of Brahmapuram septage treatment plant

KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued show cause notice to the Kochi Corporation over the poor upkeep of the civic body’s septage treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

The directive was issued following an inspection by the board officials on June 11. It was found that the plant was not being properly maintained. The unit was found in a dilapidated condition.

The septage treatment plant, with a capacity of 100 cubic metres daily, comes under the purview of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986, and is bound to comply with the rules, said the order issued on June 22.

The inspection found that the plant and its vicinity were in an unhygienic condition. Roofing was not provided for the sludge drying shed. Leachate from the sludge drying facility was seen flowing to the nearby land. The temporary storage facility on the plant premises was not sufficient to accommodate treated water, it said.

The Corporation authorities said corrective steps had been taken in the light of lapses pointed out by the board. T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the Corporation Standing Committee on Health, said the present septage treatment facilities at Brahmapuram and Willingdon island were not adequate to treat septage generated within the Corporation limits. An estimate has been prepared to implement the work as recommended by the board, he added.

Mr. Ashraf said the problem could be solved to a certain extent with the commissioning of a new faecal sludge treatment plant at Brahmapuram. Around ₹30 crore has been sanctioned for the 100 MLD project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme.