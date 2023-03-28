PCB issues notice to Kollam, Kochi corporations, seven municipalities for pollution of Vembanad, Ashtamudi lakes

March 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has issued notices to the Kochi and Kollam Corporations and seven municipalities asking why environment compensation should not be recovered for the failure of the civic bodies in preventing the pollution of the Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes owing to the illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the waterbodies.

The seven municipalities that received showcause notices dated March 16 include Vaikom, Thripunithura, Maradu, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Aluva and Kalamassery. The board had issued notices under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

It stated that the civic bodies had failed to check illegal dumping of untreated wastewater, besides not abiding by the waste management rules as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal. The Principal Bench of the tribunal had slapped a penalty of ₹10 crore on the State government in an order dated March 23 for its failure to protect the Ramsar sites from pollution.

The inspections by the board had found that the quality of waterbodies in the municipalities was not conforming to the standards prescribed under the Environment Protection Rules, 2016. The high level of faecal coliform in the waterbodies indicated the contamination owing to improper treatment and disposal of sewage.

As per the ‘polluter pays principle’, the environment compensation would be calculated based on capital cost of setting up sewage treatment plant (₹1.75 crore marginal average cost); cost of conveyance system (₹5.5 crore/ million litres per day); and annual operation and maintenance cost as 10% of the combined capital cost.

The average quantity of wastewater generated in the erring civic bodies included Alappuzha (19 million litres per day of sewage and sullage); Aluva (3 mld); Cherthala (5 mld); Kalamassery (8 mld); Kochi Corporation (73 mld); Kollam Corporation (43 mld); Maradu (5 mld); Thripunithura (10 mld); and Vaikom (2.5 mld).