PCB issues closure notice to bonemeal unit at Edayar

March 20, 2023 - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued a closure notice to a bonemeal unit at Edayar industrial area for repeated violation of environmental norms.

The order, dated March 15, was issued to Alliance Marine Products by the Senior Environmental Engineer, Environment Surveillance Centre of the board at Eloor after it was found that the unit had failed to set up adequate measures to control air pollution. The notice said that blackish water was seen flowing into the Periyar river through the outlets at the compound wall of the unit. There was no facility provided to direct the leachate from the biofilter to the effluent treatment plant. The black-coloured water was also seen in the stormwater drain. The company management has to shut down the unit within seven days, it said.

Local residents had protested against repeated incidents of foul odour emanating from the unit. They had also complained that slaughter waste from various areas was brought to the unit. They had stopped attempts to dump untreated waste from the unit into the river on Sunday night.

Binanipuram Police have registered a case against the workers of the company for alleged dumping of untreated wastewater into the river.

