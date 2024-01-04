GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PCB, Irrigation dept. launch joint probe into discolouration of Periyar

January 04, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The stretch of the Periyar close to the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam has been hit by discolouration following suspected illegal discharge from nearby industrial units.

The stretch of the Periyar close to the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam has been hit by discolouration following suspected illegal discharge from nearby industrial units. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Irrigation department have launched a joint study to ascertain the reason behind frequent discolouration in the downstream of Pathalam bund along the Periyar.

The study was proposed after the board and the department could not provide a concrete statement on how the region witnessed several episodes of discolouration. The study is part of efforts to rejuvenate the polluted stretches of the river.

Senior board officials said that a survey would be conducted along the industrial area close to the Pathalam bund to check whether there were any illegal outlets discharging effluents into the downstream of the bund. Samples will be collected from various points for testing at the central lab of the board in Ernakulam. Faculty members and researchers of the Cochin University of Science and Technology would be part of the study, they said.

The downstream of the Pathalam bund had reported many incidents of discolouration over the past several years. The change in colour was often detected at the time of opening the shutters of the bund. The board had often attributed it to the increase in organic load following the release of waste that had piled up near the bund. The greens had on several occasions alleged that illegal discharge of effluents from the Eloor-Edayar industrial area was the reason behind the discolouration. They had said that the colour had changed from black to green and yellow on various occasions earlier.

The State Level Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal had held that illegal discharge of effluents through pipelines from the industrial units may have caused the change in colour along the downstream. Though it had suggested improved surveillance measures including setting up a walkway close to the river stretch, the authorities have not been able to turn it into reality.

environmental pollution / Kochi

