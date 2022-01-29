PCB initiates steps to recover compensation from Kochi Corporation

KOCHI

29 January 2022 19:12 IST

The civic body was ordered to pay ₹14.92 crore for failure to comply with solid waste management rules

The worsening solid waste management scenario at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram has prompted the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to clear legal hurdles to recovering an environment compensation of ₹14.92 crore from the civic body.

The board has initiated steps to vacate the stay issued by the Kerala High Court against collecting the fine. The PCB had ordered the civic body to pay compensation for the latter’s failure to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Incidentally, the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had pulled up the corporation for the deplorable condition of the yard which is filled heaps of waste.

“Necessary directions have been issued to vacate the stay against the collection of environment compensation. Manpower shortage faced by the board had delayed such steps,” said PCB Chairman A.B. Pradeep Kumar.

The compensation has been assessed for a period of 771 days from November 22, 2018 to December 31, 2020. The board found that the corporation was generating 315.96 tonnes of waste a day, while the waste being disposed of as per rules was just 31.6 tonnes. The gap in waste management capacity is 284.3 tonnes a day.

The PCB had drawn flak from the Southern Bench of the NGT in September 2020 for its failure to take coercive action under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 against those responsible for waste dumping at Brahmapuram.

Besides the waste generated within the corporation limits, Aluva, Angamaly, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery and Thripunitura municipalities transport unsegregated biodegradable waste to the dumping yard. These local bodies were also served notices for violating rules. But the board is yet to initiate follow-up action, according to official records.