PCB initiates prosecution against Kochi Corporation

17 September 2020 22:54 IST

Move is a follow-up of NGT order against board officials for inaction

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has initiated prosecution measures against the Kochi Corporation for unscientific handling of waste at its dumping yard in Brahmapuram.

A complaint will soon be filed in the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate court against the civic body for violation of provisions under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and Section 24 of the Water (Prevention and Control of) Pollution Act, 1974.

The legal measures have been taken as a follow-up of the order issued by the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in July. The tribunal had said that the Chairman and Member Secretary of the board would be held liable if they failed to initiate prosecution and recover compensation from those responsible for the unscientific handling of waste at Brahmapuram.

The Hindu had reported on August 5 that the board had assessed an environment compensation of ₹13.31 crore on the Kochi Corporation for non-compliance with the norms under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, resulting in environmental pollution and threat to public health. The corresponding figure for five municipalities dumping its biodegradable waste at Brahmapuram was ₹2.72 crore (Kalamassery); ₹1.72 crore (Aluva); ₹1.96 crore (Angamaly); ₹2.92 crore (Thrikkakara); and ₹2.72 crore (Thripunithura). The Chief Environmental Engineer, Ernakulam, has been entrusted by the board chairman to initiate prosecution measures against the corporation under Section 19 of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986 and Section 49 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The board had informed the tribunal that the corporation was simply practising land disposal of both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Nothing was seen in recent visits to manage fresh waste. Non bio-degradable waste was found being disposed of at another place, where fire accidents had occurred twice earlier, it said.

In its reply filed before the Department of Local Self-Government and the board, the Secretary of the corporation said that the government had initiated steps to carry out biomining of the old waste in Brahmapuram and implement the waste-to-energy plant. The target of achieving 100% segregation of waste from households and establishments would be done by November this year, it claimed.