PCB imposes ₹1.12-crore penalty on Kochi Corpn.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has imposed a penalty of ₹1.12 crore on the Kochi Corporation for its failure to set up a leachate treatment plant at the civic body’s waste dumping site at Brahmapuram.

The Board has asked the Corporation to show cause why it should not recover an environment compensation of ₹1.12 crore for not taking steps to set up leachate treatment and biomethanation plants at Brahmapuram. The notice dated December 11 was issued by KSPCB Chairman Ajit Haridas. The environment compensation has been assessed for the period commencing from November 22, 2018 to November 30, 2019.

The Board pointed out that the Corporation had not fully complied with the directions of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management under the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The directions were issued based on inferences gathered by the SLMC Chairman, who had visited Brahmapuram on October 16 ahead of reporting the present status before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on original Application No: 514 and 533-535 of 2018 filed before the Tribunal.

The inspection revealed that the Corporation had failed to install proper effluent treatment facilities at the site. The plant installed just before the visit of the Regional Monitoring Committee of the NGT in January this year is now in a dilapidated condition. All windrow sheds were in a damaged state, and the drain provided was found to be blocked with thick slurry flowing from the windrow compost and the primary area where biodegradable waste was dumped.