PCB gets NGT nod to recover compensation from civic body

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has permitted the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to proceed with the recovery of environment compensation of ₹1.12 crore from the Kochi Corporation for its failure to set up leachate treatment and biomethanation plants at the civic body’s waste dumping site at Brahmapuram.

The directive was issued by the Chennai Bench of the tribunal comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and judicial member Saibal Dasgupta when the case pertaining to the original Application Nos. 533 and 535 regarding the Brahmapuram issue was taken up on Thursday. The Bench accepted the Board’s contention that the reply given by the Corporation to the notice served on why it should not recover the environment compensation was not satisfactory, according to those close to the development.

The KSPCB had issued the notice to the civic body on December 11. The environment compensation was assessed for the period from November 22, 2018 to November 30, 2019.

SLMC directions

The Board pointed out that the Corporation had not fully complied with the directions of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management under the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The directions were issued based on inferences gathered by the SLMC Chairman, who had visited Brahmapuram on October 16 ahead of reporting the present status before the NGT on original Application Nos: 514 and 533-535 of 2018 filed before the Tribunal.

Inspections

The inspection revealed that the Corporation had failed to install proper effluent treatment facilities at the site. The plant installed just before the visit of the then Regional Monitoring Committee of the NGT in January this year was in a dilapidated condition. All windrow sheds were in a damaged state, and the drain provided was found to be blocked with thick slurry flowing from the windrow compost and the primary area where biodegradable waste was dumped.

In its reply submitted before the board, Secretary of the Kochi Corporation had pointed out that the preparation of the detailed project report for the installation of leachate treatment plant at Brahmapuram had been initiated and it was expected to be over by March this year. The leachate generated from the windrow composting plant was taken to the nearby septage treatment plant in tanker trucks and treated there on a daily basis, it said.