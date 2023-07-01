PCB for shifting contaminated silt in Kuzhikandam creek to KEIL

July 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has suggested shifting contaminated mud and silt along Kuzhikandam creek to Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) at Ambalamedu for safe disposal.

The proposal came after the Eloor Municipality said that the delay in clearing mud and silt in the creek would result in flooding during rainy season. An attempt by the Irrigation department to desilt the heavily polluted creek was stopped by activists of Janjagratha Samithi who alleged that the work was initiated in violation of directives from the National Green Tribunal for the rejuvenation of the creek. The PCB had also issued a notice asking the department to suspend desilting of the creek.

Municipal chairman A.D. Sujil said the board had not yet initiated any work for the rejuvenation of the polluted creek despite claims of having finalised a multi-crore plan. The delay in desilting the creek and Unthithodu would result in waterlogging and flooding during heavy rains, he added.

PCB officials admitted that the rejuvenation work had been delayed for various reasons including lack of funding. They claimed that the toxic contamination levels in the creek had come down after the 2018 and 2019 floods. However, samples had been collected again to ascertain the situation, they said.

Tests done by Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi in June had found exceeding levels of hazardous chemicals, including DDT and benzene hexachloride (BHC), in sediment samples collected from mud and silt drawn from the creek. The activists had also alleged that the Irrigation department had deposited the contaminated mud along the nearby road and marshy land.