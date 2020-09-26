PCB for roping in ULCCS for drone mapping at Brahmapuram

Kochi

26 September 2020 00:49 IST

It follows NGT rap on bureaucrats for the poor state of affairs at the waste dumping yard

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has sought the advice of the Environment Department in entrusting the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) with the proposed drone mapping of the solid waste dumping site of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram.

The total station survey using drones is done to ascertain the exact volume of waste lying at the site. The board has sought the department’s response in handing over the drone study to UL Technology Solutions, a subsidiary of ULCCS. It is part of the follow-up steps being initiated after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) warned of stringent action against bureaucrats responsible for the sorry state of affairs at Brahmapuram.

Board officials said the aerial survey using unmanned vehicles would provide high-resolution accurate data from the site. Aerial mapping remains the best option to evolve scientific data on old waste piled up at Brahmapuram. Three consortiums had bid for bioremediation of old waste.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, which had initiated the tender proceedings, is likely to select the firm after evaluation of technical and financial bids by October. Drone mapping of the landfill/dumping site must be done prior to bioremediation and biomining.

The Central Pollution Control Board has issued guidelines for contour survey as part of its directives on how to ensure proper treatment and disposal of municipal solid waste. Drone mapping of heap volumes at different stages is most cost-effective and fast, according to the central board.

The State board had also suggested carrying out precursor study of the history of the Brahmapuram site and compositional analysis of waste. Site environment parameters like baseline study of heavy metals in surface and subsurface soil and water, rainfall, soil type, surface hydrology, topography, and wind direction has to be done before and after biomining. Periodic study should also be carried out after completion of biomining to check for any adverse effects in the surrounding area, it said.