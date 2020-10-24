PCB finds rampant violation of SWM rules at Brahmapuram

Kochi

24 October 2020 00:34 IST

Facilities for waste treatment at the site not maintained properly

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has found violations of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, at the Brahmapuram dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation.

The board’s findings have found place in the notice on environment compensation issued to the civic body on October 15 for unscientific handling of waste at the site. An inspection held by the board on July 23 found that the facilities for treatment and disposal of solid waste at the site were not maintained properly.

The windrow composting shed is in a dilapidated condition, and mixed solid waste, including plastic, was found dumped in the open. The manure produced seems to be marginal compared to the quantity of waste collected daily at the plant. It did not meet the fertilizer standards as per the SWM Rules, 2016 and contained heavy metals, according to the report.

Advertising

Advertising

Huge quantities of rejects have been dumped at various places, resulting in the formation of legacy waste. Fire mishaps were reported in the legacy waste dumping yard three or four times in 2019 and this year, causing air pollution in and around the site.

Leachate from the windrow composting shed and biodegradable solid waste were not collected and treated properly owing to improper drains, and there were chances of leachate reaching the nearby Kadambrayar river. Incidentally, the waterbody figured among the polluted river stretches identified by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The leachate treatment plant set up prior to the visit by the Regional Monitoring Committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal in January last was found defunct. The inspection revealed lack of expected progress in the installation of the leachate treatment plant, except for the construction of a new collection tank having a capacity of 100m3.

No effective steps were taken for the installation of the waste-to-energy plant and the removal of legacy waste. The corporation authorities have not been able to assess the quantum of legacy waste lying at the dumping site, said the inspection report.