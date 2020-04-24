PCB drafts list of local bodies polluting Periyar

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has started preparing a list of local bodies responsible for letting untreated sewage and waste water into the Periyar.

The move comes in the wake of frequent discoloration and fish kill in the river. The list is being drafted on a directive of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management.

The Kerala High Court had also asked the district administration and the PCB to address the worsening water quality of the river.

Besides details regarding all local bodies on the banks of the river, the list will have data on the levels of biological oxygen demand (BOD) analysed from samples collected by the board from each region.

The PCB had found that as many as 10 drains joining the river from Eloor, Aluva and Kalamassery municipalities had high biochemical oxygen demand, an indicator of organic pollution. The BOD of a drinking water source should be less than 2 mg/litre.

The faecal coliform level was found to be well over the limit of less than 500 mpn (most probable number)/100 ml of water for a drinking water source.

At a monitoring station at Aluva, the faecal coliform count hit an average of 1,13,000 and was over 2,000 at most other monitoring stations.

Municipalities, including Aluva, Kalamassery, and Eloor, are yet to comply with a National Green Tribunal directive to set up sewage treatment plants. The tribunal had also asked the local bodies to identify establishments discharging sewage into drains.

Meanwhile, the PCB reiterated its earlier position that the recent fish kill in the Periyar was triggered by low dissolved oxygen levels in the upstream and downstream of both Pathalam and Manjummel regulators.